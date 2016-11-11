There's a new online tool that calculates how much your chores are worth to the economy

Household chores, such as cooking and laundry, are worth around £1 trillion to the UK economy, according to a study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS found that women carry out 60% more unpaid work than men on average.

Men do an average of 16 hours a week unpaid work, which includes child care and providing transport, while women do 26 hours.

“The only area where men put in more unpaid work hours than women is in the provision of transport – this includes driving themselves and others around, as well as commuting to work,” the ONS said.

When looking at economic status, full-time students do the least amount of unpaid work, while mothers on maternity leave do the most, according to the study.

The organisation also put together a handy online widget to work out how much your own unpaid housework is worth. You can access it here.

According to the calculator, one hour of housework is worth £8.58 per week or £446 a year. One hour of childcare a week is valued at £15.28 a week or £795 a year. For cooking meals, it’s £7.63 or £397, while for transport it’s £11.24 or £584.

The total value of all unpaid work in the UK is equivalent to approximately 56% of the country’s gross domestic product, according to the ONS.

