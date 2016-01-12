British industry just had another absolutely horrendous month

Industrial production in the UK is having a pretty horrible time of it right now.

According to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics, released on Tuesday, industrial production fell by 0.7% in November 2015, although it grew by 0.9% from the same period in 2014.

Every major sector within UK industry fell, with the ONS noting that manufacturing, mining, and the electricity & gas industries performing the worst.

Manufacturing, a smaller subset of UK industry, also had a rubbish month, falling by 0.4%, driven down by the struggling pharmaceutical industry, which saw a 4.9% decline in output from October. Overall, manufacturing dropped by 1.2% year-on-year

In a tweet, economist Howard Archer said that the data was a “Blow to hopes that UK GDP growth saw any improvement in Q4 2015”

November’s dreary industrial output continues on from where it left off in October, when manufacturing dropped by 0.4%, and industry as a whole only gained o.1%.

