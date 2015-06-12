These 3 charts show Britain's young people are giving up alcohol

Young people in the UK are drinking less and less booze, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics.

Twenty-per cent of 16-24 year olds said they were teetotallers in 2013, the latest year the ONS gives data for. That’s the highest proportion in eight years and the same percentage of non-alcohol drinkers as in the 65 and over age group.

ONS The ONS graph showing the increase in young teetotallers.

The proportion of young people binge drinking, i.e. drinking a lot of alcohol in one session, is also falling steadily as shown by the graph below.

ONS The ONS data shows binge drinking is losing fashion among British youth.

Binge drinking among young people was a major issue in the mid-2000s but efforts to crackdown on it and educate people on its dangers appear to have worked.

Finally, the percentage of 16-24 year olds drinking frequently, which means drinking on five or more days a week, is also falling.

ONS 16-24 year olds are drinking less frequently than eight years ago.

You can see the full binge drinking release here.

