British spending still hasn't recovered from levels seen before the 2008 financial crisis

LONDON — UK household spending remained level at an average of £528.90 a week in the financial year ending 2016, according to figures from the Office of National Statistics, unable to rise above pre-crisis levels.

London had the highest average weekly household expenditure of £652.40, the ONS said. The North East’s average weekly spend was more than £200 lower at £423.50.

The figures show “that in recent years spending has increased from its lowest level of £507.20 seen in 2012,” the ONS said.

“However, average spending has not returned to the pre-economic downturn levels of spending seen before 2007,” the ONS said.

Weekly spending went above an average of £550 a week in the years before the financial crisis.

Here is the chart:

And here is the breakdown of that spending:

Expenditure on alcohol and tobacco has been steadily decreasing from £19.50 in 2001/02 to £11.40 in 2015/16, while spending on restaurants and hotels topped £45 a week for the first time in five years.



