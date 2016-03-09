UK manufacturing beat expectations

UK manufacturing production data came in a lot stronger than expected.
According to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics, released on Wednesday, manufacturing production rose by 0.7% month-on-month in January 2016, beating analysts’ estimates of a 0.2% rise.
Year-on-year, manufacturing production registered a 0.1% fall, beating expectations of a 0.7% drop.
Industrial production didn’t do as well.
It rose by 0.3% in January, missing expectations of a 0.5% rise.
The pound stormed up above $1.42 on the news.
Here’s the chart:
NOW WATCH: The days of restaurant tipping are dying
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.