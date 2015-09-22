These 7 charts show who exactly owns Britain's stock markets

Twice a year Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) produces an estimate of who exactly owns the shares in UK-listed and incorporated companies.

The latest figures show, perhaps surprisingly, that pension funds play a relatively small part in stock markets and the majority of shares are owned by foreign investors.

We’ve pulled the 7 key graphs from the report that tell you everything you need to know about who owns shares in the UK.

Foreign investors own the lion's share of the £1.7 trillion ($2.6 trillion) worth of stock in the UK, according to the ONS, accounting for an estimated 54% of shares. ONS Foreign ownership of UK shares has soared since the early 1990s from less that 20% to its current level. ONS Meanwhile, ordinary people putting their money directly into the stock market is becoming rarer and the percentage of shares owned by individuals has been falling since the 1960s. Retail investors currently make up 12% of the market. ONS The biggest foreign investors are Americans. They own 46%, or £929 billion ($1.4 trillion), of all foreign-owned shares. ONS Pension funds, often thought of as big owners of shares, have been reducing their stock holdings since the early 1990s, coming down from a high of 32% of the market to just 3% in 2014. The ONS says there's some evidence to suggest funds have been switching to less volatile gilts in recent years. ONS Similarly, insurance companies have been rapidly reducing their stock holdings since the late 1990s. Insurance companies have gone from a high of owning 24% of UK stocks to just 6% in 2014. ONS Ownership of shares by other financial institutions surged in the 2000s to a peak of 12% in 2010. It's now around 7%. ONS

