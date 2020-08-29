OnlyFans is limiting how much people can tip creators after Bella Thorne earned $1 million on the site in a day

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

OnlyFans changed its payment policy today, limiting the amount creators can charge for exclusive content to $US50 and the amount creators can be tipped to $US100.

Some creators, including sex workers, wrote online that they believe the new limitations are related to Bella Thorne joining the site last week.

Thorne, 28, made $US2 million in less than a week after joining OnlyFans and then advertised exclusive content for an additional $US200.

OnlyFans told Insider there is no connection between Thorne joining the site and the policy changes.

Days after Bella Thorne earned a record $US1 million in a day from posting pay-per-view photos on OnlyFans, the erotic content site has put a limit on how much people can charge and tip for content.

The platform, which has become a lifeline for sex workers and strippers unable to do in-person work during the pandemic, has garnered cult status and celebrity users this year.

On Tuesday, OnlyFans confirmed that 22-year-old Thorne, who joined the site August 19, had earned $US2 million in one week from people paying to see her photos, half of which was earned in one day.

Today, creators worldwide were informed that their fans could no longer give limitless tips. The site also imposed a limit on how much people can charge for exclusive content: now $US50 when before there was no limit.

Many OnlyFans creators, including sex workers, took to Twitter to voice their concerns with the platform’s new payment policies. Many asked whether Thorne’s controversial addition to the site had anything to do with the changes, but OnlyFans told Insider there is no connection.

Well this is awkward! Bella Thorne’s OnlyFans scam caused OF to drastically reduce the amount SWs can charge for content, which SIGNIFICANTLY impacts our income. I lost my job due to the pandemic, so online sex work is my ONLY source of income right now. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/TUPJUPf32s — Rebecca Madison ???????? (@RebeccaMadison_) August 28, 2020

How OnlyFans payment works

On OnlyFans, users subscribe to creators for a fee they pay each month that gets them access to photos, videos, and live-streams from the creator.

In addition, creators can sell “exclusive” content to subscribers for an additional fee, called pay per view (PPV). Prior to the new limitations, there were no limits on how much a creator could charge for PPV.

Controversy over Bella Thorne’s $US200 photo on OnlyFans

When Bella Thorne joined the platform, she advertised to sell users a pay per view exclusive photo for $US200.

About 50,000 users subscribed for $US16.99 to her OnlyFans page and paid the additional PPV fee.

Some users tweeted that they were disappointed to find that the PPV photo was not, in fact, a nude, which is unusual for the erotic content site. Thorne later clarified there would be no nudity on her page.

anyways yeah, fuck you, bella thorne. pic.twitter.com/dKjxUMUWR0 — Kira Noir Inc. (@thekiranoir) August 28, 2020

HEADS UP ONLY FANS CREATOR!!! Have a feelings this is going to change the game a bit! pic.twitter.com/KGZ3aRaogc — ???? Princess Hadley ???? (@misshadleykat) August 28, 2020

The change was announced to creators this morning.

OnlyFans released a statement to Insider confirming the changes. The firm said it had nothing to do with Thorne.

“Transaction limits are set to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely,” the statement read. “We value all of the feedback received since this change was implemented and we will continue to review these limits. Our objective remains to provide the best platform possible for the OnlyFans community. We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user.”

Sex workers built OnlyFans, but say the new limitations could harm the community

While OnlyFans isn’t just a platform for adult content, it became popularised as a modern hub for sex workers, hustling to earn money through a pandemic and a recession.

The pandemic has made it near-impossible for many sex workers to meet clients in person, making OnlyFans one of the safest forms of income.

Bella, a 26-year-old OnlyFans creator and full-service sex worker who makes an average of $US7,000 a month on the site, told Insider she’s concerned the new limitations on OnlyFans are just the beginning of the platform’s push to remove sex workers from it.

“The entire sex work community online is holding their breath to see if OnlyFans is going to continue to make that pivot towards family-friendly content,” Bella said. “Bella Thorne already had so much money and she did not do any sort of research to see what her actions would do to affect the survival of sex workers.”

Bella Thorne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



