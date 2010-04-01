Hey, Startups, Only Two Weeks Left To Apply For Startup 2010!

– Thursday, May 20, 2010 –



Last year’s Startup 2009 was a roaring success: 10 semi-finalists presented their plans to our VC panel, competing for the Grand Prize. The company that won, Article One Partners, converted this achievement into a formal Series A financing from General Catalyst Partners and is still going great guns!



Applications for this year’s conference, Startup 2010, will close in two weeks. If you miss the deadline, you’ll miss your opportunity to get a lot of free money, free buzz, bragging rights, and six top-tier VC firms reviewing your startup. So don’t blow it!

A reminder:

Entering the Startup 2010 competition is free. Just give us a quick description of your business as per the instructions below, and you’re good to go. All emerging online companies, from business plans up to a few million in seed capital, are invited to apply.

Our panel will choose 10 winners from the pool of applicants. Each of these winners will be invited to present their company at the conference, persuade the judges and audience that they’ll soon rule the world, and compete for a $100,000 Grand Prize*. They’ll also each get a write-up on Silicon Alley Insider.

Submit your business plan now!

Early bird tickets for Startup 2010 are available now. Seating is limited, so if you procrastinate and get boxed out, don’t come crying to us. The early bird special is $295; the price will jump to $495 in May.

*$25,000 cash and $75,000 in goods and services.

For rules and more information, visit the Startup 2010 page. Questions? Email us at [email protected].

