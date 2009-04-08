Only Two Of American Idol's "Top Downloads" Songs Get Any iTunes' Love

The original songs performed by American Idol contestants usually get a nice sales boost after they’re trotted out by the reality show hopefuls. Ironically, the songs performed during last week’s vaguely defined “Top Downloads” night haven’t made much of a dent on iTunes.

Only two of the chosen songs, most of which never seemed like particularly popular downloads to begin with, were on iTunes’ list of the store’s most downloaded songs shortly before midnight last night (before today’s price changes kicked in).

Those two songs: Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most” (No. 95), a smash hit when it was released a few years ago, and The Fray’s “You Found Me” (No. 7), which shouldn’t even count because it’s been floating around the Top 100 since before the band’s latest album was released in early February. It’s possible that one or two of the other tracks made it onto the chart last week or over the weekend, but they didn’t stick around very long.

