Only Two Hours Until Cisco Changes The Internet FOREVER

Cisco is making a “significant announcement” that will “forever change the Internet and its impact on consumers, businesses and governments,” in just two hours. We’ll be covering it live here.



In the meanwhile, any ideas about what Cisco is going to do to change the Internet forever? And will you miss the current Internet?

Jim Goldman at CNBC says that despite the sexy claims from Cisco, it’s going to be pretty boring stuff:

Far more likely is that Cisco delivers on its stated promise of the next generation of tools so that its network service provider customers, including AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, and so many others, can deliver on their own plans to build out new networks, and unclog the increasingly clogged arteries of the networks that are already out there. Cisco made big headlines when it first released the CRS-1, the so-called Carrier Routing System. It debuted in 2004 and quickly became the largest production router ever made. Look for this announcement to build on that kind of technology.

We fell asleep just reading that. Hopefully, Cisco does a better job of selling it.

