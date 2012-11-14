Only Three Smartphone Companies Are Profitable

Photo: Asymco

Interesting tweet from analyst Horace Dediu, “Apple’s share of operating profits from global mobile phones dropped to 60% in Q3. Samsung now at 39%. HTC 1%. No other companies profitable.”A couple of thoughts on this:



How is this sustainable for all the other phone makers? What happens to Motorola, RIM, Nokia, LG, et al? Do they go away?

If they go under, what happens to Android? If you’re wondering why Google is trying to save Motorola, this could be a clue. It doesn’t want to be held hostage by Samsung, the only smartphone maker that’s profitable.

What happens to Windows Phone? If Nokia continues to lose money and market share, and HTC is just barely profitable, what happens to Microsoft’s mobile efforts?

Is this really a business Microsoft wants to enter? Microsoft is reportedly thinking about doing its own smartphone. Does it really think it can make money like Apple and Samsung; companies with years of manufacturing expertise?

