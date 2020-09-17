Interior designers reveal the 10 things worth splurging on in a home

Shutterstock It could be worth spending a bit extra on a great couch.

Decorating a home can be expensive, but you might only need to invest in a few key pieces.

Here are the home decor and furniture items that are worth spending a bit extra on, according to interior designers.

Kitchen cabinets are always worth investing in.

Shutterstock Beautiful cabinetry can up the resale value of your home.

Your kitchen likely gets used on a daily basis, so investing in high-quality cabinets is a wise idea, according to Kristen Piper,owner and principal designer at Piper Interior Design.

“Well-made cabinets can always be refinished and the hardware can be replaced to change the whole look if you ever decide to give your kitchen a refresh,” Piper told Insider. “Cheap cabinets will always look cheap no matter how nice your hardware or countertops are.”

Engineered wood floors can hold up for years to come.

Shutterstock This is especially a great investment for anyone who lives in a humid place.

Piper also said that engineered wood flooring (a type of flooring that’s specially made to be durable) is worth the money – and is a must for those who live in climates where the seasons change.

“This will help with the ever-changing humidity and warping of the boards,” she told Insider.

Piper also explained that this type of flooring is made from real wood – so it can later be sanded down and refinished if you choose to switch up your home’s look.

Splurging on a statement piece isn’t always a bad idea.

Shutterstock Just make sure it’s something you’ll want to keep for a long time or pass on to future generations.

Annie Santulli, owner of Annie Santulli Designs, told Insider that opting for an “artisan piece” is always worth the money – even if you don’t have a huge budget.

“Whether it be a stunning painting, a custom chandelier, or a handmade rug, an artisan piece will create a focal point while showing a little of the homeowner’s personality,” said Santulli.

Beautiful artwork could be worth something one day — or it can become a special heirloom.

Shutterstock You might want to save up for a piece that speaks to you.

Art can be expensive, and you shouldn’t buy it all at once, but you should definitely consider investing in a few pieces throughout your life, said Piper.

“Not only are you supporting artists, but also no matter where you live throughout the years it’s the easiest thing to bring with you,” Piper told Insider. “Great art often becomes a family heirloom – and you can also move it around anywhere in your home to instantly refresh a space.”

A frame with museum-quality glass will help protect your artwork and keep it looking nice.

Shutterstock Museum glass is non-glare.

Since art can be expensive, you want to make sure you frame it with quality glass that compliments the high-end look.

“There is nothing worse than going to the trouble of getting your art framed and having light reflect off of the glass – you want to be able to see your art,” Piper said.

Piper said a great option is museum glass, which is a non-glare glass that can help leave “your art vibrant and clear all while protecting it from ultra-violet ray which will fade your art over time.”

You may not want to be cheap when it comes to buying sturdy kitchen chairs.

Shutterstock If you frequently sit in your kitchen, you may want to spring for durable chairs.

Taylor Spellman, CEO and creative director of Taylor Spellman New York, an interior design and staging firm based in NYC, said you should splurge “on the items that you will use the most.”

Because of this, Spellman told Insider that one of her “top splurge items” is kitchen chairs, which are often subject to wear and tear each day.

In addition, comfy bed sheets are also worth spending a bit extra on.

Shutterstock/topnatthapon You might also want to splurge on a comforter.

Spellman said you may also want to consider sprucing up your bed since it’s a place you regularly spend large chunks of your day.

In particular, Spellman said she suggests picking up “the most comfortable bedding you can afford without breaking the bank” because it will feel nice and last you a long time.

If you’re purchasing upholstered furniture, don’t be afraid to spend a little bit extra.

Shutterstock It can last a long time.

Piper said you often get what you pay for, and if you want your furniture to last more than five years, you need to “invest in the good stuff.”

“Find good furniture that’s [sic] constructed from solid wood frames,” she said. “The arms will not loosen over time, cushions will hold their shape and come in many different fill options. Many of these makers also offer the softest performance fabrics that will help with repelling stains and pilling.”

You should almost always splurge on the bigger rug to make a room feel larger than it is.

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images Rugs can be expensive, but they can also be a wise investment.

Rugs, especially large ones, can get expensive – but Piper said investing in the bigger rug is always a good idea, as long as it’s the correct size for your space.

“Rugs should either have two legs of the furniture on them or all of the legs. Floating rugs instantly make the space feel small, [so] the bigger the rug, the larger your room will feel,” she explained.

Invest in a couch that you can use for years to come.

Mint Images/Getty Images You may want to choose a versatile design.

You may be hesitant to drop a ton of money on a sofa, but this is one place you shouldn’t skimp, according to Sonja Rasula, a former interior designer on HGTV’s “Home to Go” and TLC’s “Trading Spaces” who founded Unique Markets in Los Angeles, California.

“Even though there are cheap options for lounging areas in your space, a couch is one piece of furniture that, if you want to keep it for a long time, you should definitely spend some bucks on,” Rasula told Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.