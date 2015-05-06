There's only one time quitting your job with a cake is a good idea, and this guy nailed it

Quitting your job is never a cake walk, unless you’re Arizona TV newscast director Mark Herman, in which case, it is — literally.

Last week, Herman gave his three-week notice at Tucson’s KOLD-TV by presenting his letter of resignation printed on a large sheet cake, which he posted to reddit.

By all accounts, the cake — white with strawberry filling — was a hit. But his cake departure only worked because he had, indeed, emailed in his resignation beforehand and then “promised to hand-deliver a physical copy for his personnel file.” It just so happened that the physical copy was delicious, but his boss wasn’t blind-sided by the news.

“I knew they’d be disappointed in my departure,” he told JimRomenesko.com. “So I decided that I should resign via cake — not only because nobody can be mad or sad at a cake, but also because I’m a bit of a joker and a cake of resignation is pretty damn hilarious.” (As original as it is, Herman is not the only cake-quitter in recent years. In 2013, Border Agency official Chris Holmes cake-quit his job at London’s Stansted Airport to pursue cake design full time.)

Lest you, too, be inspired to resign via baked good, there are a few things to consider, says national workplace expert Lynn Taylor. “Cake-quitting is certainly creative and memorable,” she says. “Maybe he’ll land creative director a the next TV station and they will just love his out-of-the-cake-box thinking!” But pulling of resignation by cake and maintaining good relations with employers — present and future — requires a little advance planning. As in: don’t actually quit by cake. Warn your boss first. You’re going for a “twist” on the traditional farewell, not a “stunt.”

If there is a lesson to be learned here, it is this: out of respect for your employer, resignations should happen in private, one-on-one — but a bringing in a celebratory cake after the fact could be great. “Having a little fun when you’re leaving a company is admirable for both employer and employee, as everyone wants to remember the good times and part on a positive note,” Taylor says. If there is a second lesson, it is that strawberry filling is always a crowd pleaser.

