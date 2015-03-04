Only one other person addressed Congress as many times as Netanyahu

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. It was a momentous speech in that he is only the second world leader to have addressed Congress three times, following Winston Churchill.

Check out the graphic below from Leon Markovitz at Dadaviz:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.