SAC Capital Has Only Had ONE Down Year Since Its 1992 Inception

SAC Capital Management, Steven Cohen’s flagship hedge fund, may be the next big target for insider trading investigators.

SAC has had only one down year since it was launched in 1992, according to marketing material obtained by Reuters.

(The fund lost 27.56% in 2008 when the average hedge fund lost 19%, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.)

Reuters also notes that since 1996, SAC Capital Management boasts and annualized monthly performance of 27.1%, compared with 5.7% for the S&P 500 Total Return Index and a 10.8% gain for the HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index.

