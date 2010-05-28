NOW The Apocalypse Has Begun In Greece: Mass Frogs Swarm Town

UHOH Greece is only just now showing evidence of one of the 10 plagues known to signal disaster ahead?!



Yesterday a swarm of frogs swarmed a key northern highway near the Greek town of Langadas, according to the AP.

“There was a carpet of frogs,” says traffic police chief Giorgos Thanoglou. Apparently there were “millions.”

Authorities were forced to close the highway after three cars skidded off the road trying to dodge the frogs.

Thessaloniki traffic police chief Giorgos Thanoglou said the amphibians probably left a nearby lake to look for food.

