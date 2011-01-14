Only Now Are We About To See The Real Battle Between iPhone And Android

Apple’s iPhone war against Google Android was the big story in tech last year, with Android growing like a weed to beat Apple in U.S. market share.



But in reality, we haven’t actually seen a real competition between the iPhone and Android yet.

That is going to change now that Verizon will start selling the iPhone next month, and now that AT&T is going to start offering more Android devices.

And by the end of the year, we will have a much better sense of which phones people like better — at both major carriers.

The reason it hasn’t been a real competition so far is because the distribution mechanics of the mobile industry — subsidies and long-term contracts — favour carriers over mobile platforms.

People are much more likely to buy the best smartphone available at their carrier than they are to switch carriers for a specific phone.

Even in the case of the iPhone, which was the best smartphone in the world for several years, AT&T still never sold a majority of iPhones to people who were not already AT&T subscribers. (Even though the majority of Americans are not AT&T customers.) Not even in the early days, before all the Apple fans had already jumped to AT&T.

Likewise, Google’s success with Android has come largely while NOT actually competing with the iPhone within any carrier’s lineup. According to comScore, almost 94% of U.S. Android devices in use late last year were at carriers that do not offer the iPhone — Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

But now Verizon is going to offer both the iPhone and its Droid lineup, and AT&T is going to offer both the iPhone and an expanded Android lineup. So by the end of 2011, we’ll have a better idea of what consumers prefer.