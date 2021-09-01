‘Only Murders in the Building’ star says Steve Martin and Martin Short were constantly roasting each other on set

Aaron Dominguez (inset) stars on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ with Martin Short and Steve Martin. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Steve Martin and Martin Short would roast each other on set, according to costar Aaron Dominguez.

Dominguez told Insider that the comedians’ “banter” was “non-stop” while filming the Hulu comedy.

Martin, Short, and Dominguez all star in the new Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Only Murders in the Building” star Aaron Dominguez said his costars Steve Martin and Martin Short would roast each other “non-stop” while they were filming the Hulu comedy.

“Every day – whether it was Martin making fun of Steve in any way that he could – the banter was non-stop,” Dominguez told Insider in a recent interview.

According to Dominguez, one particularly funny moment occurred when the 76-year-old Martin didn’t hear something that was said on set.

“Steve sometimes wouldn’t hear something, and then Marty [Short] would make a joke about his age,” Dominguez explained. “But they’re very close in age, I think they differ by like one or two years.”

Short would then joke about Martin’s age, and tell people on set to “yell at him” so that he could hear better, Dominguez recalled.

“Every day was something new, I’ll tell you that,” the actor said of working with the veteran comedians. “Never a dull moment for sure.”

Created by Martin and writer John Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building” follows three New York City apartment dwellers as they investigate the brutal killing of one of their neighbors, creating a hit true-crime podcast along the way.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Martin plays Charles-Hayden Savage, a washed-up former TV star, while Short plays Oliver Putnam, a once-successful Broadway theater producer who’s now seriously in debt. Rounding out the cast is Selena Gomez, as Charles and Oliver’s mysterious young neighbor Mabel, and Dominguez, who plays Mabel’s childhood friend Oscar.

In a recent interview with Elle, Gomez revealed that she had to explain certain pop-culture references to her older costars, including the lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “WAP.”

“There was a line in the script that said, ‘She’s an OG.’ And Steve walked up and said, ‘Can somebody tell me what OG means?'” Gomez recalled. “I started dying laughing.”

She had nothing but praise for her older costars. “I got to be in a space with so much wisdom,” she told Elle. “They became my uncles.”

The first three episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” are now available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly.