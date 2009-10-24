Everyone Got Creamed Today

Well there was really nowhere to hide today… except Microsoft? Despite CNBC botching the company’s release, the stock managed to notch an impressive gain of over 5.5%.



Beyond that, Financials took in the teeth with a 2% drop. Overall, the Dow and S&P were down over 1%, though the Nasdaq did better no doubt due to Mr. Softy. Commodities are down across the board. Treasuries were down with yields moving up to 3.48% on the 10-year.

Yet Microsoft?

(Graphic via Finviz)

