Only Kids Can See This Anti-Child Abuse Ad

A Spanish organisation that fights child abuse created a outdoor ad that only children — or very short adults — can see using lenticular printing technology.



Grey Spain made outdoor signage for ANAR in which a little boy’s face stares at passersby.

It is only people under 4’5″, the approximate height of 10-year-olds, who see the cuts and bruises on the boy’s face with the secret caption, “If somebody hurts you, phone us and we’ll help you.”

Parents and other adults only see the unbruised boy with the message, “Sometimes child abuse is only visible to the child suffering it.”

See how it’s done in the video below:

