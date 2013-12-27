Gold Is The Clear Winner Today

It’s the day after Christmas, and many markets around the globe (especially in Europe and parts of Asia) are closed.

While North American markets are open for trading, volume is light, as many market participants are on vacation.

Naturally, things aren’t moving much — except for gold, which is getting a nice bounce today.

Right now, it’s trading around $US1214 an ounce, up 0.9%.

The charts below show moves in various markets.

Across the top from left to right are S&P 500 futures, the dollar-yen exchange rate, and the euro-dollar exchange rate. Across the bottom are gold futures, 5-year U.S. Treasury futures, and WTI crude oil futures.

