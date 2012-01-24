Only Fluent English Speakers Are Allowed On 'Megan Fox Island'

Megan Fox is overexposed as an advertising device in the U.S. — both figuratively and literally — because she’s usually asked to do nothing more than take her clothes off and pout.



That’s what she did for Armani in 2010.

And that’s what she did for Motorola’s Super Bowl ad a few months earlier.

So it’s refreshing to see her used in a self-deprecating way, as she is in this Brazilian ad for language school CCAA. Given that the audience for this ad speaks Portuguese, this script is cleverer than it looks.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

