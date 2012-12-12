There Are Only Five Playoff Spots Still Up For Grabs In The NFL

In the AFC, the Patriots, Broncos, and Texans have already clinched playoff spots. And in the NFC, the Falcons are already in. Of the teams that have not clinched yet, three teams (Ravens, 49ers, Colts) have nearly locked up playoff spots and have at least a 95% chance of playing in the postseason according to CoolStandings.com.



At the other end of the playoff picture, eight teams (CAR, DET, 10, PHI, ARI, OAK, JAX, KC) have a 0% chance of making the playoffs. That leaves 17 teams battling for five playoff spots. And only nine of those teams would we consider “still alive” (greater than 5% chance at making playoffs).

Here is a look at the chances of the remaining contenders…

