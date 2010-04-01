Only Citi Stock Has Been Used For Smith & Wollensky's Steak For Stock Program

Back in February, famed NYC steakhouse Smith & Wollensky ran a program where bankers stuck with stock they didn’t want could redeem it at current market value towards a steak dinner.

Until now, no one had actually gone and performed the feat. But that’s changed according to a spokeswoman for the restaurant. DNA Info is reporting that at least one meal has been paid for with Citigroup (C) stock, making it a Wall Street first.

At around $4.05 a share, we figure one would need about 50 shares to enjoy a decent meal for two.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.