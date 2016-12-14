You should only buy Apple accessories that have this sticker on the box -- here's why

It’s a tough choice to ignore, you can buy a $10 iPhone charger from your local gas station or fork over $39 for Apple’s own lightning cable. And while it seems like a no-brainer at first, a recent study revealed that knockoff chargers have been found to fail basic safety tests 99% of the time and have even lead to fires and electrocutions.

Here’s why you should always look for Apple’s MFi symbol whenever buying a cable for your iPhone.

