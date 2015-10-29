Only BMW's i8 supercar is more expensive that the new $160,000 M4 GTS

The new BMW M4 GTS makes its auto show debut today at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. The BMW M4 GTS is M’s most hardcore vehicle and also one of its most expensive cars. At 142,000 Euros (roughly $US160,000 US), only the BMW i8 is more expensive.

The M4 GTS however, is also one of BMW’s fastest and most track-ready cars. With 493 hp, a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds, water-injection and manually adjustable shocks, the M4 GTS is ready to munch almost anything that comes to the track.

Sapphire Black metallic, Mineral Grey metallic, Alpine White and Frozen Dark Grey Metallic are the only colours offered for the M4 GTS. One style of wheels is offered as well — M Star (Style 666M) 19-inch front wheels (9.5 J x 19) and 20-inch (10.5 J x 20) rear wheels, painted in Acid Orange and wrapped in the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires (front: 265/35 R19; rear: 285/30 R20).

Standard equipment includes the iDrive Navigation System, adaptive LED headlights, OLED taillights, PDC front and rear, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim and M door sill finishers, an M footrest, an M gearshift lever, M-specific circular instruments with white graphics, an M sports steering wheel in Alcantara.

The BMW M4 GTS’ main competition will be the Porsche 911 GT3. They’re almost exactly the same price, have very similar performance and are both livable everyday.

BMW will only be developing 700 units of the M4 GTS, with only 300 making it to the North American market. Those are very low figures, even lower than the those of the Porsche 911 GT3. When something is rare, it becomes more valuable, obviously. The BMW M4 GTS will be very rare.

