No Lines For Snow Leopard OS

The lines to buy Apple’s new Mac OS X, “Snow Leopard,” are tiny, where they exist at all.



This is nothing like iPhone day, when tens of thousands of people lined up around the world for Apple’s new phone. But despite the idea that people will line up like cattle for anything Apple puts out, no Apple launches — especially software — draw the crowds that new iPhones do.

Click here to see photos of today’s Snow Leopard “lines” →

In New York, “as of 8 a.m., there was no queue of eager customers lining up outside Apple’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan to buy the sixth major update of the Macintosh operating system,” Fortune’s Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes.

“Wow… I am the line at Apple for Snow Leopard. Yay. Nerd.” writes James Hohenthaner, who is based in the Detroit area. (Emphasis ours.)

Just got to Apple expecting a line of about 20. Here’s the line,” Grant McGrath tweets, posting a picture of one guy standing outside an Apple store. Grant, who lives in Raleigh, N.C., adds, “Went to the restroom. Now I’m number 3 in line. I really thought the line would be longer.”

