Only A Sliver Of Planned Stimulus Going To Green Energy?

FBR research released a report today stating that $144 billion of the $550 billion planned in direct stimulus spending, will be going towards energy, green and infrastructure. Of that just $8.4 billion will be going towards green power, while $54 billion will be going towards efficiency (see complete breakdown to the right).



According to FBR’s Senate sources, legislators are wary of pushing too hard for green issues now because they don’t want to destroy their political capital for future green bills. This is bad for those interested in wind and solar because the more efficient we are the less we use fuel, mitigating the importance of alternative energy sources. However, there will likely be a second (or third) bill later this year that be “positive for green power.”

