Only 50% Of All Americans Checked Their Credit Score Last Year

By Beverly Blair Herzog



A new Credit.com survey showed that only 50 per cent of respondents have checked their credit during the past year.

These numbers aren’t great, considering you can get your credit reports for free each year. But it’s still good to know that half of consumers are staying on top of their credit lives.

Here are some interesting tidbits about who’s checked their credit in the past year:

Gender: There appears to be equality. In the past year, 49.6 per cent of males checked their credit and 50.6 per cent of females did so.

Age: Around 60 per cent of those between the ages of 25 and 49 checked their credit. And 51 per cent of those between 50 and 64 did.

Income: Nearly 64 per cent of those making $30,000-$39,999 per year checked their credit, followed closely by those making $50,000-plus per year.

Region: Over 54 per cent of those in the South checked their credit, but only 43 per cent of those in the Midwest did.

Nearly 27 per cent of those in the survey said that it’s been more than a year since they checked their credit. And, unfortunately, almost 22 per cent said they’ve never checked their credit before.

Hey, life is hectic and we all get busy. But try to get “check my credit reports” on your to-do list this year. I suggest that you request your free credit report from one of the agencies—Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian—every four months.

Using this approach, you get a glimpse of what’s going on with your credit report throughout the year. The reports of the three bureaus will differ, so it’s not a fool-proof method by any means. But spacing them out at least gives you a chance of catching an error or spotting identity theft during the year.

You can order your free reports on AnnualCreditReport.com. You have the option of ordering your score after you receive your report.

You can also use Credit.com’s Free Credit Report Card to get a clear summary of where you stand in the five major areas that make up your score. You’ll get a credit score range and credit advice based on your Credit Report Card. It doesn’t have any impact on your credit score and it’s a great way to get an overview of your credit life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.