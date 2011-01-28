Only 50% Of JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank Made It In Today

Photo: Dan Ngyuen NY via Flickr

There was no reason anyone commuting from Connecticut to New York City had to be at work today, but someone from Morgan Stanley tells us that most people braved the snow and are working, just from different offices.At JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, however, a lot of people took a snow day. Employees tell us their offices are about 50% there.



And at UBS, it’s “surprisingly full actually.” Almost everyone made it in.

