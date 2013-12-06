There Are Only 50 Bugatti Veyrons Left For Sale

Bugatti The $US2.91 million Vitesse ‘Jean-Pierre Wimille’ special edition was the 400th Vugatti Veyron sold.

Since 2005, Bugatti has been producing various models and special editions of one of mankind’s greatest automobiles, the Veyron.

Today, the luxury brand, owned by Volkswagen, announced it has sold its 400th Veyron — and it will sell only 50 more.

Of the 400 purchased so far, 300 were the Veyron 16.4 or 16.4 Super Sport, both coupes. The Super Sport is the fastest production car ever made.

Bugatti won’t make any more of either car, so new owners will have to settle for the roadster Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport and 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse.

The 400th Veyron sold was the third and final Vitesse “Jean-Pierre Wimille” special edition, for a whopping €2.13 million ($2,91 million), before taxes.

So if you forgot to put your name down for the Ferrari Laferrari before it sold out, and you’ve got to find another use for that huge wad of cash you’ve been saving up, move quickly.

