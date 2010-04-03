Only 5% Of NPR's Audience Plan To Buy An iPad

How many people will be downloading NPR’s iPad app.

Kinsey Wilson, NPR’s GM of digital media, introduced NPR’s new iPad app today, which is available in the store today (here’s their iPad-friendly website for a preview).”If you happen to be among the hard-core enthusiasts who plan to purchase Apple’s new iPad — as much as 5 per cent of the NPR audience — we’ll be there for you day one with a fully redesigned app and a Web site that’s optimised for the platform,” he wrote on the NPR site.



Kinsey was quoting NPR’s March survey of 890 listeners. Although NPR listeners love Apple, a small fraction of them planned on getting the iPad in the next 12 months. NPR’s research analyst Matt Gallivan explained: “(Likely buyers here, I should point out, are people who answered a 4 or a 5 on a 1-5 scale where 5 was ‘very likely.’) This is no insignificant number. While our listener panel is not perfectly reflective of this population, there are 26 million weekly listeners to NPR programs.”

An NPR rep tells us: “5% of NPR’s audience is a huge number: Approx. 1.3 million.”

NPR CEO Vivian Schiller said in the official iPad app announcement: “Our surveys indicate that a large number of NPR listeners will also be heavy iPad users, and so we aggressively pursued a web/app experience for launch,” he said. “Both the iPad App and website extend the personal relationship our audience has with NPR in an engaging and compelling new way.”

NPR is known for sparking their own personal “digital revolution” for the past few years. But the iPad is a visual device. NPR’s base audience are “listeners.”

NPR’s iPad users will be able to access NPR’s news and the iPad-friendly site. More than 1,000 streaming broadcasts will be available.

Wilson explains that “[a]lthough the initial [iPad-using] audience will be relatively small, we expect to learn a lot from the early adopters that can be applied to this and other touch-screen devices as they become more commonplace.”

Here’s a demo of NPR’s iPad app, which is available for free.

