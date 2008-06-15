Only 5 More Years To Wait For Sex With Robots, Robot Romance Still Decades Away

Thankfully, some researchers are focused on important topics, and the author of “Love + sex with robots” is pleased to report that they’re finally getting somewhere. Only five more years to wait for sex with robots, AFP reports. Love, unfortunately, will take another few decades:



Romantic human-robot relationships are no longer the stuff of science fiction — researchers expect them to become reality within four decades. And they do not mean simply, mechanical sex.

“I am talking about loving relationships about 40 years from now,” David Levy, author of the book “Love + sex with robots”, told AFP at an international conference held last week at the University of Maastricht in the south-east of the country.

“… when there are robots that have also emotions, personality, consciousness. They can talk to you, they can make you laugh. They can … say they love you just like a human would say ‘I love you’, and say it as though they mean it …”

Robots as sex toys should already be on the market within five years, predicted Levy, “a sort of an upgrade of the sex dolls on sale now”.

These would have electronic speech and sensors that make them utter “nice sounds” when a human caresses their “erogenous zones”.

But to build robots as real partners would take a bit longer, with conversation skills being the main obstacle for developers.

Scientists were working on artificial personality, emotion and consciousness, said Levy, and some robots already appear lifelike.

“But for loving relationships — that is something completely different. In loving relationships there are many more things that are important. And the most difficult of all is conversation.

“You want your robot to be able to talk to you about what is interesting to you. You want a partner who has some similar interest to you, who talks to you in a manner that pleases you, who has a similar sense of humour to you.”

Interestingly, the real challenge in robot romance is the ability to program the possibility of rejection. No one wants a lapdog. On the other hand, a robot that might jilt you or run off with your neighbour might be a tough sell.

More at AFP >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.