Only 45 per cent Of Independents Would Even Think About Voting For Obama Again

Photo: AP

A new Gallup poll finds that just 45 per cent of independent voters would even consider voting for President Barack Obama again, compared to 70 per cent for Mitt Romney and 60 per cent for Rick Perry.Romney has the lowest share of voters (35 per cent) who would definitely not vote for him, and even has 30 per cent of Democrats open to voting for the GOP ticket — the largest crossover share. These results bolster his electability argument over Perry.



For Obama, the results are just the latest in a series of national and state polls showing he is hemorrhaging support among independents, raising questions about his reelection chances next year.

Photo: Gallup

