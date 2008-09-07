Only 40% Of Web Video Is Smut, Advertising

We know porn helps drive adoption of many new technologies. But as video delivered over the Web takes off, how much of that is attributable to smut? Difficult to say; companies on all ends of the value chain benefit from the traffic but don’t like to talk about it.



But here’s a clue: each month, comScore and Nielsen estimate the size of the U.S. web video market. They have vastly different methodologies, but both the biggest difference is one of philosophy: Nielsen’s VideoCensus excludes porn and advertising, while comScore includes all video.

That’s one reason comScore’s numbers are consistently 30% to 40% higher than Nielsen’s. In June, for example, Nielsen measured 7.5 billion unique video streams in the U.S.; comScore had 10.8 billion streams. The difference: 44%, which seems as good a ballpark figure as any.

It also helps explain how YouTube can have a dominating 53% market share in one estimate (Nielsen — no porn and ads) and 39% share in another (comScore — everything).

Of course, deciding what’s porn — or what’s advertising, for that matter — isn’t easy. Nielsen and comScore would both have counted the 2.8 million YouTube views for this porn parody from These People. And is “Cherry Chocolate Rain,” the viral promotional video that Tay Zonday shot for Dr. Pepper — which has been watched some 5.8 million times on YouTube — counted as an ad?



