Only 4 Banks Failed This Week

Not bad. Compared to the six bank failures we saw in the recent July 4-shortened week, this week’s four bank failures seems positively insignificant.



Here are the following four banks, and you can click on each to get info on them, if you happen to be a customer.

Temecula Valley Bank, Temecula, CA

Vineyard Bank, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

BankFirst, Sioux Falls, SD

First Piedmont Bank, Winder, GA

Meanwhile, with the FDIC so prominent these days — savings banks, bailout out GE, guiding policy, leaving CIT out to dry — it’s time for the agency to get some swanky new offices at the Empire State Building, leaving its more anonymous downown offices. Moving on up!

