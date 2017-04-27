Only 28% of Trump voters believe Russia tried to influence the 2016 election

A

Washington Post/ABC News poll released Wednesday found deep partisan divides concerning voters’ views on Russian interference in the election and President Donald Trump’s allegations that President Barack Obama spied on him and members of his campaign during the election.

While the intelligence community and leaders in both parties agree that Russia attempted to influence the election, just 28% per cent of Trump voters believe it.

Meanwhile, 83% of Hillary Clinton voters, 73% of those who lean Democrat, and 56% of all respondents believe Russia interfered.

72% of Clinton voters (and 60% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents) believe Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in order to influence the 2016 election. Just 4% of Trump voters agree.

A large majority of Trump voters — 64% — and 55% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe the Obama administration surveilled Trump. Thirteen per cent of liberals agree.

“Simply put, Democrats are motivated to see Trump’s presidency as illegitimate, while Republicans are motivated to believe his predecessor was up to no good,” ABC’s Gregory Holyk wrote.

But both conservatives and liberals are sceptical that Congress will get to the bottom of it all. 55% of Democrats and 46% of Republicans believe congressional investigations won’t be conducted fairly.

The poll surveyed 1,004 adults by phone from April 17 to 20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

