Only 2 People Correctly Predicted This Year's Final Four

Photo: ESPN

Of the 5.9 million brackets filled out on ESPN.com this year, only two correctly picked a Final Four of Kentucky, UConn, Butler, and VCU.No official word from Yahoo, but it doesn’t appear that anyone in their open Tournament Challenge got all four correct.



However, in the smaller (but obviously smarter) pool of entrants to the Business Insider challenge, one entrant did foresee VCU’s dramatic run to the Final Four. Someone named “Bubba1150” has the Rams winning it all, beating Kentucky in next Monday’s Championship Game.

