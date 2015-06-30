Only 2% of Facebook users have used the #celebratepride rainbow photo app

Facebook is looking a lot more colourful after the social media network released its #celebratepride app, in support for the LGBTQ community.

The app, which puts a rainbow filter over a user’s photo, has been used by more than 26 million people globally.

While seems like a lot, there are 1.44 billion monthly active users on Facebook globally, so it translates as about 1.8% of total users.

The colourful pictures have received more than 565 million interactions since the tool was introduced on Friday.

The rainbow filter was built by two interns during an internal hackathon at Facebook last week and became so popular internally that the team shared it with the wider community.

Coincidentally its launch was came just ahead of the SCOTUS decision in the US, which has seen same-sex marriage legalised across America.

