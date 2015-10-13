These are the only 2 known photos of Chopin, one of the world's greatest composers

Chopin, one of the world’s greatest composers was born in Poland in 1810 and moved to Paris when he was 20 years old. After moving to France, Chopin sustained himself by teaching piano lessons and selling his works.

Some of his most famous pieces are his nocturnes and more than 150 years after his death are still played regularly throughout the world.

The first picture of Chopin was taken in 1846 or 1847 according to British classical pianist and composer, Jack Gibbons.

Here’s the first image:

Here’s the second and final image:

The second picture was taken in 1849 by Louis-Auguste Bisson, a few months before Chopin died of what doctors thought was tuberculosis.

Chopin was 39 years old at the time of his death.

Here’s one of Chopin’s most famous works:

