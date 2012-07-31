Only 170 Million Of Twitter's 500 Million Accounts Seem To Be Active

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Semiocast, a European analytics company, says its data on Twitter shows only 170 million of Twitter’s 500 million+ accounts are active. That’s about 27%, and the 500 million number includes a lot of spam bots.The US isn’t the leader in active Twitter. According to Semiocast, 33% of active Twitter accounts are based in Netherlands (in other words, 33% of Twitter users there either tweeted or modified their profiles once in a 2011 3-month span). It’s followed by Japan at 30%, Spain at 29% and the US, Indonesia, Venezuela and Canada each at 28%.



TechCrunch spoke with Semiocast’s CEO Paul Guyot. He says tweets are produced through Twitter’s platforms about 75.4% of the time, as opposed to third-parties. That’s probably why Twitter is starting to cut out publishers like LinkedIn and Instagram; it wants more tweet marketshare.

Guyot says Twitter’s site is accessed most from desktop devices but mobile platforms (iPad, mobile web access, etc) are responsible for 61% of all tweets.

