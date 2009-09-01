- Apple could be in talks with a second Chinese carrier [Digital Daily]
- Players, coaches and refs can’t tweet during NFL games [PaidContent]
- EMC storage founder dies at 73 [NYT]
- Only 13% of Wikipedia contributors are women [WSJ]
- Another iPhone app developer rants against Apple (NSFW) [Joe Stump]
- Carl Icahn sells 12.7 million Yahoo shares [Barron’s]
- The best Tumblr memes, including STFU Marrieds, F**** Yeah Sharks, and Garfield Minus Garfield [Lalawag]
- Want more ad revenue? Speed up your site [Royal Pingdom]
- Facebook tests a new direct-response ad unit for the homepage [Inside Facebook]
- Facebook features apps that take “Pay With Facebook” [Inside Facebook]
- Stan Lee likes Disney-Marvel [NYT]
