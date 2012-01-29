Only 1% Of A Brand's Facebook Fans Actually Engage With It Online

Photo: Vimeo

The Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, an Australian marketing think tank, has found that only 1 per cent of a brand’s Facebook fans will actually engage with it, reports AdAge.It used Facebook’s “People Talking About This” metric, a running count of interactions that includes likes, posts, comments, tags, and shares to make its determination.



If 1 per cent engagement sounds way too small to make Facebook brand pages worthwhile, Karen Nelson-Feld, a senior research associate for Ehrenberg-Bass, reminds us that brand pages are still relatively young.

“People need to understand what it can do for a brand and what it can’t do,” she said. “Facebook doesn’t really differ from mass media. It’s great to get decent reach, but to change the way people interact with a brand overnight is just unrealistic.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.