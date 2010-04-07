Only 1 More Week To Submit Your Business Plan To Startup 2010

Sponsors

Quick reminder: You have only one more week to enter Startup 2010. It’s a startup competition open to all emerging digital businesses (the only major restriction is that you can’t yet have taken financing from institutional investors). It’s easy to apply, and you’ll have an opportunity to win bragging rights, buzz, and a $100,000 prize.

Once the applications are closed, we and our VC partners will choose 10 semi-finalists, which will each get a write-up on SAI. These companies will also be invited to present at the conference in NYC on May 20th. At the conference, our VC panel will hear the pitches, ask questions, and pick a winner. The conference is co-hosted by Silicon Alley Insider and New York University’s Stern School of Business, with support from exclusive founding sponsor General Catalyst Partners.

If you attended last year, you know that the day was filled with insights from digital all-stars and business plan pitches from 10 aspiring startups, followed by tough questioning and feedback from a panel of judges. Thriving legal startup ArticleOne Partners won the grand prize — and set a high bar for this year’s participants.

$100,000 Prize: The $100,000 prize includes a $25,000 cash investment from General Catalyst Partners and $75,000 in goods and services ranging from:

Up to 6 months of office space in NYC at TechSpace

Legal services from Cooley, Godward, Kronish

Opportunity to launch at DEMO

Web hosting

And much more

HOW TO APPLY: Submit your startup here. Applications are open today through April 12. The conference sessions will focus on mobile + content topics, but applications can be for any type of digital business (located anywhere).

Thanks to Angelsoft for hosting the application process.

The other sessions at Startup 2010 will focus on mobile, which finally seems to be close to living up to decades of hype.

TICKETS on sale now! Get early-bird tickets for just $295. NYU Stern students and companies selected as semi-finalists get in free.

