Google TV Just Got Its Killer App: OnLive Streaming Video Games

OnLive for iPad lets you play console games over the internet.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Google TV 2.0 is about to get a seriously killer app: OnLive video game streaming.Soon, you’ll be able to play top-tier games like L.A. Noire, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and Batman: Arkham City on your Google TV box.



All you’ll need is a solid internet connection and a $49.99 OnLive wireless controller.

In a post just published to the Google TV blog, OnLive CEO Steve Perlman said that he’d been working closely with Google to bring console-class gaming to Google TV boxes and Google TV enabled devices like Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony’s new lineup of TVs.

Perlman didn’t announce a formal release date for the app.

If you’re not familiar with OnLive, it’s a streaming video game service that enables you to play graphics-intensive computer games on any tablet, computer, and now Google TV box.

It works by streaming the video games to you over the internet from remote servers around the country.

Last time we checked in with OnLive, we played console quality video games like Batman: Arkham City on an iPad with a controller wirelessly tethered to it. The experience was eye opening, to say the least. Say goodbye to your giant video game console.

