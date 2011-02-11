Online Video Watching Has Become "Routine" For Many

Online video is watched at least once a day for 13% of all Internet users. For YuMe users, however, the number is much higher –about 49% of YuMe users* watch online video at least once a day, with 22% who report watching online video had become part of their daily routine, said Mike Vorhaus, president of Frank N. Magid Associates, during an interview with Beet.TV at the YuMe road show in New York last week.



He referred to the findings of a research study conducted by Magid in partnership with the online video ad technology firm. “The biggest reason is they want to time shift, they’re not available at 9PM, at 7PM but they want to watch that video so they find it online. And they are watching a huge range of content – long-form, TV,” he said.

The Web has an advantage for marketers when it comes to time-shifting. Unlike the DVR world most pre-rolls ads can’t be fast forwarded so more consumers are apt to actually watch online pre-rolls. Vorhaus did say online video needs to improve when it comes to the discovery of videos. Recommendation engines and discovery tools that serve up relevant and related videos have a ways to go, but they will be an important part of the online video ecosystem, he said.

Vorhaus also discusses the importance of the Internet as a word-of-mouth chain, giving TV ads more currency by distributing them online, as we saw with the Superbowl.

*METHODOLOGY

The statistics presented in this report are generated from data collected from August 26 through October 7, 2010 from an online survey of online video viewers intercepted across YuMe’s ad network. The survey was conducted among a sample of 498 viewers over a 6 week time period. These viewers were U.S. residents, ages 13-54, who watch online video once a week or more. All reasonable efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy and statistical significance of the data presented herein.



