Online Video Takes Off

2011 looks like it was the year that online video hit the big time, according to newly released data from comScore. Average daily uniques rose 43 per cent, videos viewed were up 45 per cent, and videos per viewer jumped 37 per cent.



Unsurprisingly, YouTube accounts for a little over 50 per cent of all videos streamed in the U.S. This doesn’t fully capture that consumers are increasingly streaming bigger files too, like movies on Netflix, shows on Hulu, and even sports on ESPN.

The bottom line is that consumers want to access content when they want it, where they want it. Ultimately, content owners will have to bend to their will and, for video, this means the option to stream online.

Photo: comScore

