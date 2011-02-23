Online Video Services Company Ooyala Inks Deal With Yahoo! Japan

Ooyala, the fast-growing Mountain View, California- based provider online video services, has entered into a multi-year agreement with the Yahoo! Corporation of Japan to manage and distribtute a broad range of video services.



The agreement calls for Ooyala system to power Yahoo! Japan video. Additionally, the companies will jointly market the solution to broadcasters, publishers and enterprise users, the companies announced today.

After the United States, Japan is the second biggest market for online video consumption. And, Yahoo! maintains about 60 per cent of Internet use, company claims.

Yahoo! Japan is affiliated with Yahoo! but is majority owned by Softbank.

For an overview on Ooyala, we recently spoke with Bismarck Lepe, co-founder and President of Products. We have republished the interview today.



You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

