Online Video Guide Yidio Launches personalised Twitter And Facebook TV Show Feeds

SAN FRANCISCO (Via Skype Video) — Yidio, the online video guide which claims 10 million users, is launching today a personalised Twitter and Facebook feed for its users called Yidio Alerts.



Yesterday, we interviewed CEO Brandon Eatros about the new product and developments at the company. He says that the angel-backed company is profitable.

Yidio derives revenue by sending its visitors to Amazon, iTunes, Netflix and Hulu.

Below is a screen shot of the program feed on Facebook.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.