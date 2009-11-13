Online Video Guide Clicker Launches Today

Clicker — the equivalent of TV Guide for Web video — emerges from private beta today.



The site indexes when and where online television will be available. In addition, Clicker has partnered with Netflix and Amazon to index all of their streaming video-on-demand.

Clicker is also announcing some new features to go with the launch, including a ‘playlist’ function, which essentially works as DVR for the internet.

The company was founded by former Ask.com CEO Jim Lazone. Sling‘s founder Blake Krikorian has an equity stake.

